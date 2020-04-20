Pubs raise £31,000 for mental health charity

HENLEY pub operator and brewer Brakspear has presented a cheque for £31,296 to Mind, mental health charity, after a year-long fundraising drive across the company’s 130 pubs.

Brakspear’s pub and head office teams raised money in variety of ways, ranging from collection tins on bars to events such as family fun days, golf days, darts challenges, raffles and auctions, Easter egg hunts and barbecues.

A team from head office completed the Thames Towpath Challenge, a 100km continuous walk from Putney Bridge to Henley, which raised £5,300.

Many pubs raised money regularly by suggesting customers donate money for a carafe of tap water, or adding an optional 50p to a popular menu item.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “This was our third estate-wide charity partnership and we’re delighted that our pub and head office teams have again risen to the challenge and thrown themselves into fundraising for Mind.

“With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem in any one year, it’s an issue that affects all of us, on both sides of the bar. We’re very proud to have collected this sum, which will enable Mind to continue its life-changing work.”

Emma Ihsan, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “We are so grateful. The money raised will help us to provide advice, information and support so that no one has to face their mental health problem alone.”

The Unicorn in Kingwood was named Brakspear’s best fundraising pub award after raising £2,010.

Rachel Selman, who runs the pub with her mother Alison and brother Dan, said: “Most of the money raised came from our summer fayre last May. It was a great community event with tremendous support from our customers who baked cakes, donated generous items for the raffle and tombola and manned stalls.

“Our wonderful customers, friends and family also sponsored me to run the Reading half marathon for Mind last year and money raised at our monthly quiz nights also went to the same great cause.”

Pictured, left to right, are Tom Davies with Alison Selman and son Dan.