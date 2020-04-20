Agricultural association donates surplus to mental health charity

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association presented a cheque for £1,500 to the Ways and Means Trust.

The association donated part of the surplus produced by the events that it staged last year.

Association director Marion Bowden presented the money to trust chief executive Frances Hill and the team at the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, which is run by the trust.

Greenshoots helps adults with learning and physical disabilities to learn new skills.