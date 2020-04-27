Glitzy ball raises £42,000 for boy with rare disease

A FUNDRAISING ball in Henley raised £42,000 for a boy suffering from a rare genetic disease.

More than 140 people attended the black-tie event at the town hall, which was organised by the parents of six-year-old Ben Clarke, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The guests enjoyed a champagne and canapé reception followed by a meal.

They also took part in a raffle and auctions led by TV auctioneer Jonty Hearnden, with prizes including a chocolate hamper, trip to Argentina, a flight in a plane sponsored by Bremont co-founder Nick English and a week in a Pyrenees chalet.

A collection of 16 Andrex loo rolls was also sold for £450 because of the shortages caused by people panic buying in supermarkets.

The guests, many of whom are friends of the Clarkes, also saw videos in which Ben’s parents Alex and Lisa spoke about the impact their son’s diagnosis had on them and how the condition would eventually paralyse him.

One of these also featured surprise messages from celebrities who have heard about Ben and wanted to wish the family well.

Henley resident and Ski Sunday presenter Graham Bell, former England rugby stars Austin Healey and Will Greenwood, Made in Chelsea TV star Ollie Proudlock and McFly musician Tom Fletcher all encouraged the guests to “do it for Ben” and donate.

Proudlock added: “Henley is the Chelsea of the countryside. I know you’re good for it.”

After the meal, the guests listened to a live set by the JG collective before DJ Jamie Taylor got them on their feet dancing.

The money raised will be used to make modifications to the family’s home in Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, so it is wheelchair accessible and provide Ben with a new bedroom and specialist wet room downstairs.

The family also wants to extend their property so they do not lose family space and Ben can play with his brother Zak, two.

The total cost of the work is expected to be about £100,000.

Ten per cent of the money raised by the ball will go to the charity Duchenne UK, which works to find a cure.

Mr Clarke, 43, said: “A massive thank-you to everybody for coming. We were incredibly moved by the community support.

“It wasn’t just about raising money to help us make these modifications. We also want to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It was also a chance for everybody just to have a really great time. That included Lisa and I and we were really overwhelmed watching the bids come in during the auction and seeing people support us.

“Later on in the evening we both got involved with the dancing and had a great time. It was an overwhelming experience — a night of tears, fun and laughter.”

Ben was diagnosed with his condition in 2017. It is one of the most common genetic disorders in children and usually only affects boys.

Most children with it are not expected to live beyond their twenties. The Clarkes had noticed that Ben often fell over and after one particularly bad fall they took him to see their GP.

He was referred to hospital and diagnosed soon afterwards.

The following year, his father completed a 50km walk and raised £8,000 for his son’s future wellbeing.

Friends he met at antenatal classes before Ben’s birth joined him for the walk along the River Thames from Long Wittenham, near Dorchester, to the Little Angel in Remenham Lane, during persistent rain and strong winds.

• The ball was held before the Government introduced restrictions on people’s movements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.