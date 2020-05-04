Monday, 04 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Praised by countess

THE Countess of Wessex has thanked the Thames Valley Air Ambulance for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity’s paramedics and doctors have been redeployed in support of NHS frontline staff.

The ambulance crews are helping to treat the most severely ill covid-19 patients in hospitals and enhancing the ability to transfer them between hospitals.

The countess, the charity’s royal patron, said: “Thank you for going that extra mile and working with the NHS and supporting what they are all doing.

“What you are doing is incredibly worthwhile.”

She revealed that she was applauding the crew during the Clap for Carers event on Thursday evenings.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33