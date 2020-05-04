Praised by countess

THE Countess of Wessex has thanked the Thames Valley Air Ambulance for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity’s paramedics and doctors have been redeployed in support of NHS frontline staff.

The ambulance crews are helping to treat the most severely ill covid-19 patients in hospitals and enhancing the ability to transfer them between hospitals.

The countess, the charity’s royal patron, said: “Thank you for going that extra mile and working with the NHS and supporting what they are all doing.

“What you are doing is incredibly worthwhile.”

She revealed that she was applauding the crew during the Clap for Carers event on Thursday evenings.