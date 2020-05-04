Animal rehoming centre keeps going in lockdown

AN animal rehoming centre in Lewknor has introduced measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from disrupting its work.

The Blue Cross centre in London Road has split its staff into two teams to ensure one is able to continue providing effective care to homeless pets if the other is struck by the virus.

It is also expanding a foster care scheme whereby members of the public look after animals on its behalf before they are eventually rehomed.

This will reduce the pressure on staff if some of them contract the virus because there will be fewer pets to look after.

The centre rehomes dogs, cats and other small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

There are currently three dogs and 10 cats on site with one dog and 11 cats in foster care. Twenty-three small animals are in foster care and three others are on site.

The centre normally has about 20 staff working either full-time and part-time.

However, some are unable to come to work because they have children, work as carers or live with people who have underlying health conditions which make them vulnerable to the virus.

One is self-isolating in line with the Government’s advice after displaying coronavirus symptoms. Since the Government instructed people to work from home, four staff have come into work each day to provide essential care.

Another three or four work from home on shifts depending on what day it is.

Alyson Jones, who leads the charity’s rehoming services, said the staff had worked hard to protect themselves and ensure the centre remained operational.

She said: “Work is carried out in shifts and operationally we have split into A and B teams which means we are protecting ourselves so if we’re having an outbreak that’s not going to wipe out the whole team.

“Even though eight people could go into the centre, we have done four people one day and about four the other so if one of these people came down with the virus we would only need to isolate those four people. We do this so we can always ensure we look after the pets.

“The staff are working really hard and they are exhausted because we have completely changed how we operate. We’re catching up with each other every day and putting new practices in place.

“The centre has nearly run out of IT equipment because people have needed to take that home and use it from there.”

Ms Jones said it was important to make sure as many pets as possible were in foster care.

“At the moment we are asking foster carers to keep them as long as possible. Normally it would be a limited period of time,” she said.

“A lot are working from home, so they can keep pets a lot longer than they would have been able to before.

“The fostering provides better welfare for the animals because they’re in a home environment instead of animal accommodation where they are not as happy because they are companion animals.”

She said the centre would have to look after animals if their foster carers were affected by the virus and unable to continue providing support.

“That’s another reason to keep numbers at the centre slightly lower at the moment,” she said.

“We need to be able to have space to bring foster pets back to the site if something happens to their carers. We now have more pets out on foster than we do at the site.” The centre is also still rehoming cats and small animals, which staff can do while keeping a safe distance from customers.

However, this is more challenging with dogs so staff are considering rehoming them on an individual basis.

Ms Jones said: “We’re still admitting pets to the site that have come from the Blue Cross hospitals but we’re not admitting any new pets from other people until we have our foster numbers up and we’ve got some predictions with what’s going to happen with the virus.

“The number one priority is to give the pets that we currently own a good quality of life and to look after the team members as well. We need to keep them safe and working.”

The staff, who take breaks at different times and communicate via radio to ensure they maintain appropriate levels of distance, are thinking creatively in order to entertain the animals at the site.

Ms Jones said: “Lewknor doesn’t have any massive exercise areas so we are finding different ways to occupy our pets and stimulate them.

“We are doing games like search and find with the dogs and we’re using the paddock areas to do scent work.

“We might put down a particular scent and make the dog find the source. It helps them use their brains and really tires them out and enriches their lives.”

Blue Cross runs 14 pet rehoming centres across the country and Lewknor is one of its largest.

Chief executive Sally de la Bedoyere said the charity was proud it had not shut or turned away any animals since its foundation in 1897.

She said: “Every single member of staff and volunteer is working hard so we can continue to help as many pets and their owners as best we can.”

For more information, visit bluecross.org.uk