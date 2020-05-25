Couple row for hall

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
Monday, 25 May 2020
A COUPLE from Remenham have raised almost £1,600 for the parish hall after completing a sponsored row.
Janette and Neil Brown took part in the nationwide 2.6 challenge which is raising money for charities whose normal fundraising activities have been cancelled due to the coronavirous outbreak.
They each rowed 2.6km on an ergometer.
They had set themselves a fundraising target of £260 but beat that after receiving more than 50 donations.
Churchwardens Charlotte Every and John Laing said: “We are enormously grateful to Neil and Janette for doing this.
“Although we are closed, we still have to pay our parish share and various other expenses.”
