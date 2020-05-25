Monday, 25 May 2020

Food needed

THE Henley food bank is running low on items.

It needs gifts of squash, UHT milk, crisps, tinned vegetables, tomatoes, meat, cereal, biscuits and toiletries.

The food bank is run by Nomad at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

