Old clothes raise cash for schools

NEARLY £1,600 has been raised for Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave thanks to donations of unwanted items.

Jo Hall, a member of the parent-teacher association, organised two bag collections at the junior school in School Hill on May 6 and 21.

These would normally take place only twice a year but she decided to hold them more regularly to help with fundraising efforts and because she was having her garage renovated.

The money is raised through the Bag2School scheme, which offers a donation in return for unwanted items and pays 40p per kilogram.

It will accept clothes, handbags, hats, soft toys, belts, household linen and bedding.

The first drop-off yielded 1,902kg worth of items and raised £760.80.

The second raised £811.20 with 2,028kg of donations.

Mrs Hall, who lives in Blakes Road, Wargrave, said: “As we are renovating our house, I had a lot of stuff to get rid of and no shop to take it to.

“That was the impetus for me contacting Bag2School for the first one and it was an overwhelming success.

“Everyone took their turn to bring their bags in. It was more stuff than normal and I think they like coming to our area because of the quality of goods.

“The school has done it for about three years and I think it is a great thing to support. To have done it twice in the same month and get four tonnes is pretty amazing.

“People have been busy clearing out their houses, which is a sign of what has been going on with covid-19. People want to do another one at the end of June.”

On both occasions, visitors drove into the school car park and dropped off their items at a safe distance.

The bags full of goods were loaded on to one of the Bag2School vans and weighed to determine how much money had been raised.