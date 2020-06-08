Monday, 08 June 2020

Cats suffer

THE RSPCA says it has received 51 reports of incidents involving cats in Oxfordshire since the star of the lockdown in March.

Nationally, there have been 6,630 incidents reported to the charity’s hotline.

The charity is currently caring for 1,013 cats, which is more than any other pet in its care.

