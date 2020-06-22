Monday, 22 June 2020

Litter hazard

THE RSPCA received 247 calls about animals affected by litter in Oxfordshire over the past five years.

A total of 176 were about angling litter and the other 71 about general litter, such as tin cans, plastic bottles and elastic bands.

The animal welfare charity is urging people who are going out more since lockdown restrictions were eased to ensure they take their litter home with them or dispose of it responsibly.

Nationally, the charity received more than 21,600 calls about animals affected by litter in the same period.

