Name change

Automatic watering of station flower bed
A DEVICE which automatically waters the sloped ... [more]
Monday, 13 July 2020
OXFORDSHIRE Lowland Search and Rescue has formally changed its name.
It is now called Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, which it says better reflects its work and provides more long-term stability as a charity.
The volunteers support the emergency services in their lifesaving work to locate vulnerable missing people, including children and people with dementia.
Appeal launched in wake of mess left by travellers
A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to help ... [more]
