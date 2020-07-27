Cook with Olympian

OLYMPIC silver medallist Vicky Thornley is to take part in an interactive cooking show for charity.

The 32-year-old sculler, who lives in Bix with her fiancé Ric Edgington will be demonstrating her recipe for lentil and cauliflower curry as part of a fundraising initiative called Celebrity Cookalong.

The video will be streamed online at a date to be confirmed and people can watch for free but are encouraged to donate to the KidsOut charity for socially disadvantaged youngsters.

All donors will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to take part in the episode remotely. The winners will cook the recipe at home with a group of between five and eight friends while Thornley, who is training for the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo, offers guidance and answers their questions.

Thornley is among more than 30 famous faces who are taking part in the scheme including former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham. For more information, visit https://cookalong.tv