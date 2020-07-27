Art auction brings in £25,000

AN auction of art and music memorabilia raised £25,649 for the Henley Festival’s partner charity.

The sale, which was conducted online during the festival’s “digital edition” on July 12, featured 31 lots of which 20 were purchased by anonymous bidders.

Proceeds went to the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, which is named after a young man who took his own life in 1997 and campaigns to raise awareness of mental health matters.

The highest-priced item was a limited edition 2003 print by Banksy which depicted the famous “lone protester” blocking a Chinese tank in Tianenmen Square while holding a sign advertising a golf sale. This sold for £14,550.

A 1975 print of Salvador Dali’s Los Cabaleros was snapped up for £1,200 and another of Andy Warhol’s I Love Your Kiss Forever, Forever went for £801 while a print of Marvel Comics’ Iron Man, signed by its late creator Stan Lee, went for £1,100.

Other lots included signed photographs of former festival headliner Sir Elton John (£350) and late pop star George Michael, who lived at Goring (£500) and Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as their characters Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

The 11 unsold lots included prints of Tracey Emin’s You Loved Me Like A Distant Star, which had a reserve of £2,200 and a signed photo of Hollywood star George Clooney, who lives in Sonning (£150).

The sale was promoted during the broadcast by auctioneer Jonty Hearnden, of the BBC’s Cash In The Attic.