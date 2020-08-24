Water company staff prove fruitful in charity nursery

STAFF from Thames Water gave a charity in Peppard a boost.

The volunteers spent a day at the Ways and Means Trust’s Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm, weeding and mulching three raspberry and blackcurrant beds.

They also helped pick fruit and berries, which will be used to make jam to sell in aid of the charity.

The trust provides training, education and work experience for adults with learning or physical disabilities or poor mental health.

Formed more than 50 years ago, it aims to provide a safe environment where people gain experience and learn social and practical skills for independent living.

The trust needed help to get the grounds back up to scratch now that the coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased. The nursery is open to the public for plant and produce sales. The volunteers are members of Thames Water’s vulnerability team, who normally help eligible customers register for its priority services.

Organiser Tania Christie said: “It was great to see the garden being brought back to life.

“We had a fantastic day making it fit to grow lots of berries which can be used to raise funds.

“It’s really important we all do our bit to take care of our community. Many of the people that Ways and Means works with are customers who might need extra help from Thames Water, which is why we work with charities to raise awareness of the support services we provide.”

Frances Woolaway, chief executive of the trust, thanked Thames Water and said: “The lockdown left us in desperate need for help to get our gardens to their normal productivity levels so we can resume our trainee support.

“The volunteers just got on with the work, picked fruit and cleared three rows of blackcurrant and raspberries. They made a real difference.

“There is always more work here for volunteers who want to come and help us.”

For more information, visit www.waysandmeans.org.uk