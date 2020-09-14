Monday, 14 September 2020

Royal visit

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance marked 21 years of service with a visit by the Countess of Wessex.

She met members of the crew and former patients at White Waltham airfield.

The helicopter service has responded to more than 24,000 call-outs since it was launched in 1999.

