On Your Bike put back to next year

THIS year’s On Your Bike charity event in Sonning Common was cancelled.

It was due to take place last Sunday, having been postponed from the original date of March 29 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Event founder Penny Snowden said: “We had tried hard to identify an opportunity to stage the event in 2020 but covid-19 has proved to be challenging for everyone and we have been especially aware of government guidelines on events and gatherings.

“We have contacted all our wonderful partners who have kindly agreed to hold over their funding and as soon as a date is confirmed we will be informing all those who entered for 2020 that their registrations will be valid for 2021.”

Since On Your Bike was first held in 2007, it has raised about £60,000 for a range of charities.

This year’s beneficiaries were the Sonning Common Community First Responders, the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard and the village primary school, where the riders start and finish.

Mrs Snowden said the schools was keen to continue and it was hoped to put a team of people together to help the current organiser Geoff Davies to plan next year’s event.

She added: “Cycling is one of the pastimes which has been encouraged and enjoyed during recent months and we are delighted to have seen so many families out and about.

“We made the On Your Bike cycling routes available on our website, so in some small way we are able to continue this important event and tradition.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy the late September sunshine and continue cycling on our beautiful country lanes as often as possible.”

If you can help On Your Bike, email Penny Snowden at penny@activeleaders.co.uk