Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tots dress down for a day in aid of charity

Tots dress down for a day in aid of charity

CHILDREN at a Henley nursery helped raise more than £100 for the charity Genetic Disorders UK by wearing jeans for a day.

Parents were able to take their children to the Old Station Nursery in Fair Nile wearing jeans in return for a small donation. Staff also took part in the fundraiser, which was part of the charity’s annual Jeans for Genes Day.

Nursery manager Julie Crake said: “It is a fantastic way to raise money for charity because everyone is able to get involved easily.

“We are incredibly thankful to all our parents who contributed and helped us in supporting this very worthwhile charity.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33