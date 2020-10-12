Horse cruelty

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THIRTY-SIX incidents involving horses in Oxfordshire have been reported to the RSPCA during the coronavirus crisis.
The charity said that the total number of incidents for the whole country between March 23 and September 8 was 4,479.
It released the figures while launching a campaign to encourage the microchipping of horses, which became compulsory this month, to prevent neglect and abuse.
12 October 2020
More News:
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
PLANS for 52 new homes just north of Goring have ... [more]
Marina cafe owners aim to become plastic-free
THE owners of a Wargrave café are doing their bit ... [more]
POLL: Have your say