Monday, 12 October 2020

Horse cruelty

THIRTY-SIX incidents involving horses in Oxfordshire have been reported to the RSPCA during the coronavirus crisis.

The charity said that the total number of incidents for the whole country between March 23 and September 8 was 4,479.

It released the figures while launching a campaign to encourage the microchipping of horses, which became compulsory this month, to prevent neglect and abuse.

