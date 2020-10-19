Rotarians appeal for Beirut

HENLEY Rotary Club is raising money for people in Beirut who were left devastated by an explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured 6,500 others.

The club has linked up with Rotarians in Putney to offer their support through an online fundraising page.

The blast happened in the Lebanese capital on August 4 after a large amount of ammonium nitrate exploded. The devastation left 300,000 people homeless.

Habib Saba, president of the Beirut Cosmopolitan Rotary Club, will be speaking about the impact of the tragedy during a Rotary webinar on Tuesday, starting at 6.30pm. The talk is free but you must register your interest in advance.

Mr Saba will explain how his club is helping to reconstruct the paediatric facilities at Karatina Hospital in the city. It is also supporting the reconstruction of windows and doors of homes belonging to people who can’t afford repairs.

Phil Fletcher, secretary of the Henley club, said: “When the disaster happened, we all saw the terrible damage on the television and in news reports.

“We discussed it as a club because we wanted to offer our help. Our president did some research and found that the Putney Rotary Club already had a link with the Beirut organisation and an online fundraising page.

“We asked if someone from Beirut would be willing to talk on a webinar and that’s how they put us in touch with Habib.

“We know that a lot of Rotary clubs will hopefully be interested but we hope members of the public will be as well. When you give money through Rotary, every single penny goes to the cause.”

Putney Rotary Club aims to raise £15,000 and has gained support from 30 other clubs across England and Wales.

All the proceeds will go towards repairs and medical supplies for the hospital and psychological and trauma support for children.

To register your interest in the talk, visit tiny.cc/nghzsz

To make a donation, visit donorbox.org/putneyrotary-beirut-relief