Charity’s golf day switched to new venue due to virus

A CHARITY golf day at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley raised thousands of pounds for the town’s Chiltern Centre for disabled young people.

Twelve teams of four players played an 18-hole match before returning to the clubhouse for lunch.

The winning men’s team of David Haddock, John Grace and Terry Danby, supported by Kim Hawkins, and women’s team of Kathy Hooper, Nikki Donohoe, Mary Wingrove and Alison Weir each received a prize.

The runners-up team consisted of John Urban, Danny Fois, Adrian Cobb and Manjit Ahluwalia. Awards also went to Mr Haddock and Annette Bacon, the man and woman who got nearest to the pin at the 7th hole, and Danny Fois, who achieved the longest drive at the 18th.

Competitors also played a game of heads and tails, led by Mr Haddock, a former club captain who is a Chiltern Centre trustee, for a bottle of champagne donated by the Maltsters Arms pub in Rotherfield Greys.

There was a live auction with prizes including a meal for four at Phyllis Court Club, a cut and blow dry at La Medusa salon in Station Road, Henley, a weekday game at Temple Golf Club in Hurley, a presentation pack of Mr Hobbs Gin and a gift voucher for Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, Henley.

There was also an online raffle with the main prize of dinner and an overnight stay with breakfast at Crockers restaurant and hotel in Market Place, Henley, which alone raised more than £1,000.

The annual event was also backed by chocolatier Gorvett & Stone in Duke Street, Henley Glass, of Greys Road, Hennerton Golf Club, near Wargrave, and Henley Golf Club in Harpsden. It is usually held at the Harpsden course but the clubhouse there is still closed due to the coronavirus regulations.

Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees at the Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, said the players braved the elements during the event on Thursday last week.

He added: “We’re very pleased that it could go ahead as it’s our first event since lockdown.

“We felt that even if it didn’t raise as much as usual, it would be better than nothing at all. People were very generous.

“It’s always enjoyable and it gives players a chance to meet up with old friends. There are people who’ve been playing for years.”