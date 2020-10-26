Lightning rod with highest view of town replaced after nearly 90 years

THE lightning rod at Christ Church in Henley has been replaced after nearly 90 years.

It sits on very top of the church in Reading Road, which is the highest point in central Henley, and protects the building from being damaged in the event of a lightning strike by conducting the electrical charge to the ground through wires.

The original rod is believed to have been installed in the mid-Thirties.

Church elder Tom Carberry said: “The church tower was built in 1907 and it was funded by Sir Frank Crisp, who built Friar Park.

“Whenever you get a lightning strike, it will focus towards the highest point and the highest point in central Henley is the top of our spire.

“A small discharge can put all your lights and electrics out of use and a large one can set fire to the building. Lightning rods have to have a discharge measurement, which ensures any strike is dispersed into the earth.

“There is a band leading from the rod on the roof down to the earth, which is 2.5m deep in the ground.

“Old rods can corrode and lose their resistance and you have to have them tested every year or so. Our old rod had been reworked back in 1990 when the spire had maintenance work done.

“The band had come loose from the tiles. It was actually spotted by one of our church members a couple of years ago.

“A few months ago, some of our neighbours who can see the church from their gardens saw it and thought it was broken. It was just loose but it would have broken if we hadn’t done anything about it.

“We had to find steeplejacks to get up there and look at it and that’s not an easy job because there aren’t many about nowadays.”

The work, which took a day, was carried out by Rodell, a specialist firm from St Albans, which has been working on the spire at Salisbury Cathedral.

The work cost £1,500 but the church will probably have to spend the same amount again to finish the project.

Mr Carberry, from Sonning Common, said: “We’ve still got work to do and we are going to have to try to raise some cash.

“We’ve got ground earthing work to do and we don’t know what the cost of that will be. It will probably be about the same, if not more, I would imagine.”