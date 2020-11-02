Fish adds bus trips

THE Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common is now offering more minibus shopping trips.

A trip to Morrisons in Basingstoke Road, Reading, will take place on Tuesdays, November 10 and 24.

A trip to Reading town centre will take place on Thursday, November 19.

The charity restarted its minibus trips to Henley with a reduced timetable earlier this month.

John Pearman, the bus manager, said: “At the moment, we are quiet but that is to be expected.

“The current news surrounding coronavirus is obviously not positive and I think our regular bus users, being older, are being cautious and that’s absolutely understandable.

“But we’ve added some trips as we’ve reduced the journeys to Waitrose in Henley from twice a week to give people more options.

“We don’t want to encourage people to travel but the option is there if they need it.”

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer

centre.org.uk