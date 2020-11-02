Grant for food bank

THE food bank at Springwater Church in Sonning Common has received a grant of £5,000 to help residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish council applied for the money from South Oxfordshire District Council’s emergency assistance fund.

Becky Jenkins, deputy clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we can help the food bank again.

“We applied for a grant during the summer from Southern Electric, which we gave to the food bank.

“We want to keep supporting people throughout the pandemic.”

The food bank currently supports 25 families in the village.