Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grant for food bank

THE food bank at Springwater Church in Sonning Common has received a grant of £5,000 to help residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish council applied for the money from South Oxfordshire District Council’s emergency assistance fund.

Becky Jenkins, deputy clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we can help the food bank again.

“We applied for a grant during the summer from Southern Electric, which we gave to the food bank.

“We want to keep supporting people throughout the pandemic.”

The food bank currently supports 25 families in the village.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33