PM visits hospital

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also attended the two-hour meeting with Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive of the NHS Foundation Trust, and chairman Graham Sims,

Mr Johnson, who served as MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008, and Mr Hancock were given a tour of the facilities in London Road.

They were shown the catering operation where about 750,000 patient meals and 267,000 staff and visitor meals are made and served each year.

The pair were also shown the new facilities in the Minor Injuries Unit, including X-ray equipment which is able to scan 100 patients per day.

After the tour, the visitors helped the catering team serve breakfast to hospital staff.

The visit was to mark the publication of the Government’s Hospital Food Review, an independent study into hospital food, which was commissioned last year.

This was led by Bake Off judge Prue Leith and Phil Shelley, who chaired the review. They also met the Prime Minister.

Ms Lloyd said: “It was an honour to welcome our visitors and to be selected as the hospital from which the NHS Food Review is launched.

“We are enormously proud of the work being done every day by our hard-working catering teams to provide our staff, patients and visitors with good quality, healthy, varied and tasty meals.

“Graham Sims and I were very pleased to be able to showcase our team’s work and I think that our visitors were very impressed by what they saw.”