Monday, 09 November 2020

Turkey twist

PARENTS at Crazies Hill Primary School are being encouraged to buy their Christmas turkeys from Copas to raise money.

The farm in Cookham will donate up to £10 from every sale to the school.

This money will be used by the school’s book fund, which aims to raise £5,000 for books and to furnish the library.

To claim the cashback, search “PTA” on the Copas website and select the school from the list.

