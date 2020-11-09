Turkey twist

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
PARENTS at Crazies Hill Primary School are being encouraged to buy their Christmas turkeys from Copas to raise money.
The farm in Cookham will donate up to £10 from every sale to the school.
This money will be used by the school’s book fund, which aims to raise £5,000 for books and to furnish the library.
To claim the cashback, search “PTA” on the Copas website and select the school from the list.
09 November 2020
