Fully stocked food bank

THE food bank at Nomad in Henley is full to capacity ahead of the new coronavirus lockdown.

The charity, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place. will issue requests for food when supplies become low.

To request a food parcel, call (01491) 635737 or ask for a referral through Citizens Advice or a professional agency.

