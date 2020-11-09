Fully stocked food bank

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
THE food bank at Nomad in Henley is full to capacity ahead of the new coronavirus lockdown.
The charity, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place. will issue requests for food when supplies become low.
To request a food parcel, call (01491) 635737 or ask for a referral through Citizens Advice or a professional agency.
09 November 2020
