No uniform

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has
Monday, 16 November 2020
PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School will be wearing their pyjamas today (Friday) to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.
They will be asked to make a donation to take part in the annual fundraising campaign.
16 November 2020
