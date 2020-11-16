Bank thanks

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
Monday, 16 November 2020
THE food bank in Henley has thanked residents for their donations during the October half-term.
Nomad, which runs it at the d:two centre in Market Place, created an overflow room to allow it to store the supplies.
Specific requests for Christmas will be released at the end of this month.
Anyone in need of a food parcel, should call (01491) 635737.
