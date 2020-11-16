Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bank thanks

Bank thanks

THE food bank in Henley has thanked residents for their donations during the October half-term.

Nomad, which runs it at the d:two centre in Market Place, created an overflow room to allow it to store the supplies.

Specific requests for Christmas will be released at the end of this month.

Anyone in need of a food parcel, should call (01491) 635737.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33