Woman running for sick girl on other side of world

A WOMAN is trying to run 100 miles this month to help a little girl on the other side of the world receive the cancer treatment she desperately needs.

Victoria Wickins, 41, from Scarletts Lane, near Wargrave, is fundraising for Hollie Beattie, who has neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

The seven-year-old lives in New Zealand with her parents John and Johanna and older brother William.

Mrs Wickins and Mrs Beattie have been friends since they were pupils together at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Since she was diagnosed two years ago, Hollie has had chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and two stem cell transplants.

In July, it was thought she was cancer-free following an operation to remove some residual disease in her tibia. However, two months later, her family learned that the cancer had returned in her brain.

Hollie’s treatment options in New Zealand have now been exhausted so the family are trying to raise $400,000 NZD, which would allow her to travel to Barcelona for a clinical trial of radiation immunotherapy early next year.

The treatment is specially designed for relapsed neuroblastoma patients and targets tumour cells in the brain and spinal fluid.

The Beatties say this is their last hope of saving Hollie’s life. Mrs Wickins said: “Hollie is a real little fighter. No child of that age should have to go through what she has endured and she is such a brave and courageous little girl.

“The family thought she was cancer-free and then were told it has come back. If they don’t figure out how to stop it completely, it will just keep coming back.

“Doctors in New Zealand can only go so far with the treatment because they don’t offer those trials. If they went to America for the same trials, they would cost four times as much.

“Whether you are a parent, an uncle or have friends with children, it is not hard to imagine how hard it is for a little girl to go through all these challenges and yet she still has a smile on her face and so much joy.”

Mrs Wickins, who is halfway to her runing target, is one of a number of former classmates at the girls’ school who are supporting the family.

The class of 1997 reconnected two years ago at a school reunion and stayed in touch via a WhatsApp group. When the women heard about Hollie’s condition, they decided to come up with their own ways of raising money, while the school society donated £500.

Mrs Wickins, who works in admin, has been taking donations from her online fitness classes, called FiitWarriors, which she holds three times a week.

She is married to Vaughan, 45, who works for the Zacharias Trust, an international Christian charity, and they have three children, Isabel, nine, and Chloe, seven, who attend Robert Piggott Junior School, and Noah, five, who is at the infant school.

The couple have previously raised thousands of pounds for Syrian refugees and in 2017 took part in a 63km “ultra-walk” in Lebanon.

Mrs Wickins runs around the Wargrave area five times a week wearing a unicorn headband, as she says Hollie is “crazy” about them.

She said: “If you had asked me three or four years ago if I would like to go for a run I would have laughed. I’m still not much of a runner but I enjoy it a lot more.

“I’m not very fast, but I am getting better. I find running a lot easier when it is attached to a cause. If I am ever struggling, I think about what Hollie or the refugees have been going through and I realise this is nothing compared with them.

“I take two days off a week just to look after my body and I’m trying not to burn out or get injured. I’ve been running around like an absolute nutter with the unicorn headband and people must think, ‘What is that crazy woman doing?’ but it is all for a good cause.”

Catherine Mun-Gavin, who also lives in Wargrave, and runs her own business called Save Thyme Cooking, has agreed to offer a three-course meal for four people through an online auction.

For more information about the auction, visit bit.ly/2UrAgz2

Letty Probett, from Waltham St Lawrence, has set up a silent auction, which will go live on November 27. To make a bid, visit givergy.uk/bidforhollie

Mrs Beattie said: “They are a very special group of ladies. The love and support we have felt from across the globe from the beginning of our journey has been amazing.

“Having to consider this treatment and travel, within the current global pandemic, adds an additional layer of stress but the need to be there is greater.

“We also just want to send a big thank-you to everyone out there for their support.”

The Hundreds for Hollie campaign has so far raised $14,600 NZD and all funds link directly to the Hope for Hollie page on Facebook, which is the family’s main page.

Her parents, who used to live in Sonning, met in 2002 in Cardiff, where Mrs Beattie was at university and moved to New Zealand six years later to get married and start a family. They now live in Auckland.

To make a donation, visit givealittle.

co.nz/fundraiser/hundreds-for-hollie