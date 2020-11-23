School raffle

THE parent-teacher association at Charvil Piggott Primary School will not be holding a raffle this year.

Instead, parents are being encouraged to take part in the national Big PTA Raffle for a chance to win up to £5,000.

There will be 12 draws between December 7 and 18 and a £3 ticket gives you entry into all of them.

The school has registered with the online raffle and half of the entry fees will go to assocation’s fundraising projects.

To take part, visit

bigptaraffle.co.uk and search for “Charvil Piggott School Association”.