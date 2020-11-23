Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School raffle

THE parent-teacher association at Charvil Piggott Primary School will not be holding a raffle this year.

Instead, parents are being encouraged to take part in the national Big PTA Raffle for a chance to win up to £5,000.

There will be 12 draws between December 7 and 18 and a £3 ticket gives you entry into all of them.

The school has registered with the online raffle and half of the entry fees will go to assocation’s fundraising projects.

To take part, visit
bigptaraffle.co.uk and search for “Charvil Piggott School Association”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33