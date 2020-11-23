Hairdresser helps out with £5km run in mud

A WOMAN helped raise £645 for the Dippers’ appeal with a 5km sponsored run.

Fiona Weathers, from Henley, who is Lisa Dipper’s hairdresser, was joined by her sister Lisa, her son Romeo Mantica, nine, and three of his friends from Sacred Heart Primary School, Georgina Gubbins, Emma Jean-Jean and Charlie Dix.

They ran from Henley to Shiplake and back.

Mrs Weathers said: “I saw what happened the first time round and how much Lisa raised and everything she went through to get her husband the treatment he needed.

“The woman’s incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it and it brought tears to my eyes. I wanted to help. She deserves all the help in the world and so does he.

“I just thought, ‘I’m very active’ and what a nice thing to do, a little run. It was quite simple, to be honest, and it has spurred me on to do more. It can make such a big impact in their lives because they just need cash for this treatment.”

The children enjoyed running in the muddy conditions. “They were going really fast and I was trying to keep up with them,” said Mrs Weathers.

“It was a good little lesson for them that sometimes treatment isn’t available on the NHS and sometimes you have to go that bit further.”

Mrs Dipper said: “It was absolutely brilliant of them all. Fiona is one of the few people who saw Nick at his worst and has been on the journey as well.

“She enjoys running and it is something that can be done in the current times.

“She also thought it was important to teach the kids the importance of these kind of situations.

“It was a valuable lesson for the children and they are keen to do something else.”