Toy appeal switched to online

THE organisers of an toy appeal for sick children are asking people to give generously this Christmas.

More than 200 toys and gifts were donated to the children’s ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital last year as part of a festive collection organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association.

Donation points would normally be set up around the town before the presents are driven from Henley to Oxford but that won’t be possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, people are being asked to donate online and the hospital will then buy toys for the children.

Paula Isaac, vice-chair of the association, said: “It really means the world to the children — it makes their day. A lot of them are separated from their families over Christmas and even more so this year. They are only be allowed to have one relative at the moment.

“It is not just the sick children — when we take the toys up, if their families are there and they have a sibling, we give them a toy as well. We also take biscuits for the nurses.

“Hopefully, people will get behind it this year and when the craziness is over we will go back to normal.”

The volunteers normally travel to the hospital by motorcycle.

If you would like to donate, visit bit.ly/39827Nr