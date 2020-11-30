Good listen

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is lending out audio books and music CDs throughout the latest lockdown.
The charity has sanitised all the products and its volunteers observe social distancing during collections and deliveries. For more information, call the centre on 0118 972 3986.
30 November 2020
