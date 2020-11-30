Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good listen

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is lending out audio books and music CDs throughout the latest lockdown. 

The charity has sanitised all the products and its volunteers observe social distancing during collections and deliveries. For more information, call the centre on 0118 972 3986. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33