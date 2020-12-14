Gifts sale

Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
THE Greenshoots nursery in Peppard is selling homemade Christmas decorations, knitted hats, gloves, scarves and face masks.
Christmas wreaths are also available but must be ordered by calling (01491) 628933.
The nursery at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.
Pizza maker can trial sell outside for three months
A MUSICIAN from Wargrave has been given ... [more]
