Gifts sale

Monday, 14 December 2020

THE Greenshoots nursery in Peppard is selling homemade Christmas decorations, knitted hats, gloves, scarves and face masks.

Christmas wreaths are also available but must be ordered by calling (01491) 628933.

The nursery at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

