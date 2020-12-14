Mum steps up to support her daughter’s pre-school

A MOTHER from Wargrave is hoping to raise £500 for the village pre-school by walking 12,000 steps every day this month.

Emily Childs wants to prevent the pre-school from closing after it lost about lost about £19,000 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her three-year-old daughter Lilly has been going there three days a week for the past year and has grown in confidence as a result.

Mrs Childs, 36, who lives in School Lane with her husband Rob, 39, Lilly and her seven-month-old son, Stanley, wants to protect it for future generations.

She said: “It is just such a lovely pre-school. Lilly was a really clingy baby and I was apprehensive about sending her anywhere but she absolutely loves it.

“When it comes to your children, that’s the best you can hope for. She is learning all the time and it would be awful if it had to close. Lilly’s confidence has improved, she has lots of friends and she is really comfortable with all the teachers.

“Even if you don’t have children, it is something we have in the village and a lot of other parents use it. I think it is a little gem in our community.”

Mrs Childs, who works in quality assurance for cleaners Molly Maid but is currently on maternity leave, is so committed to her challenge that she will even be walking around Wargrave on Christmas Day.

She said: “I was trying to think of something I could do to raise some money and walking is one of the only things you can do at the moment, so I thought I would try to get sponsored.

“I wouldn’t say I am unfit but I am definitely not as fit as I would like to be after having my two children.

“I try to do a couple of hours in the morning and then I go for a walk in the afternoon.

“It is nice to have an excuse to get out of the house every day. I just go around Wargrave looking at all the Christmas decorations and down to St Mary’s Church.

“I set myself the target of 12,000 steps because I knew I could do that if I pushed myself.

“I will be doing it on Christmas Day — probably with a glass of wine in hand.

“I usually have at least one child with me and I do steps at home in the front room and upstairs if I have any more to do.

“I have been hitting well over 16,000 steps a day because I am so conscious of hitting my target and I know it is good for me mentally and physically.

“If it makes money for the pre-school at the same time, it’s a win-win.”

The family, who moved to Wargrave from Maidenhead three years ago, celebrated Stanley’s arrival during the first lockdown.

Mrs Childs said: “It was a bit worrying but everything went smoothly. For us, having a joyous moment took our minds off everything, so we were very lucky.”

The pre-school is a registered charity that was founded in 1980 and is run by a committee of volunteers.

To make a donation directly, text “WPS” to 70085 to give £5, plus your standard network charge.

If you would like to support Mrs Childs, visit bit.ly/36DCx0Z