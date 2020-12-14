Henley family’s £1m for NHS staff wellness centre

A FAMILY from Henley have given £1 million towards a wellbeing centre for staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The Royal Berks Charity received the donation at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which highlighted the issue of NHS staff suffering mental health issues as a result of intensive work.

The centre will open at the Reading hospital next year. A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said it had worked with the charity “to identify the best opportunity to spend the money, which will be a dedicated staff wellbeing centre”.

He added: “This new centre will be opened in 2021 and there will be more information coming in the New Year about what staff can expect to see.”

The family wishes to remain anonymous.