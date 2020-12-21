Councillor’s song debut

A HENLEY town councillor’s Christmas song will be performed live in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

Sarah Miller wrote Henley-on-Christmas in aid of Cancer Research UK as she is in currently remission from the disease.

She first had the idea more than a year ago but started writing properly when the first coronavirus lockdown started in March.

Councillor Miller, of Reading Road, composed the music with help from musician Peter Maguire.

It will be performed by Matt Richardson, who lives in the town and sings with rock band Lucky To Be Alive, in Falaise Square at 5pm.

Cllr Miller said: “One of the hardest hit sectors has been charities and the one closest to my heart is Cancer Research UK.

“I have lost two brothers to cancer and I am in remission while my mother is going undergoing chemotherapy and Peter also lost his wife to cancer. It’s a terrible disease which will affect one in two people.

“We would like to raise as much money as we can. A vaccine has been found for covid-19 but not for cancer so I would urge people to please donate.

“We’ve had a particularly tough year and our retailers, pubs and restaurants have suffered huge losses. This song is dedicated to my home town and I hope it will bring everyone happiness.”