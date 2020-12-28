Investment in charity

AN investment firm with offices in Henley is to fund the training and support of 145 Samaritans volunteers to mark its 145th anniversary.

The anniversary coincided with International Volunteer Day and Redmayne Bentley decided to support the suicide prevention charity due to the ongoing pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick McGregor, investment manager at the Henley offices in Market Place, said: “We want to recognise that 2020 has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for many people, organisations and charities.

“We have chosen to support the Samaritans as they offer support for anyone who’s in need, whenever they need it.

“More than ever this year, we have been mindful of the importance of positive mental wellbeing for our colleagues, our clients and their families and our wider community.”

The Samaritans says that during the pandemic it has been providing support more 7,000 times a day to people struggling with issues such as loneliness, money worries and unemployment.