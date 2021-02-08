Monday, 08 February 2021

Health talk

A TALK on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic will be held online next month.

Three members of the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley will discuss its work and the impact the health crisis has had on people.

The charity provides counselling and psychotherapy to adults and young people from the age of 12 in and around the Henley area.

The talk will be given via Zoom on Tuesday. March 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm. To register your place, email Janet Waters at jwater
associates@btinternet.com

