Health talk

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A TALK on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic will be held online next month.
Three members of the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley will discuss its work and the impact the health crisis has had on people.
The charity provides counselling and psychotherapy to adults and young people from the age of 12 in and around the Henley area.
The talk will be given via Zoom on Tuesday. March 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm. To register your place, email Janet Waters at jwater
associates@btinternet.com
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
