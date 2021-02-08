Poppy total

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A TOTAL of £543.48 was raised in Remenham for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal last year.
This was down on the £1,485.73 that was collected in the previous year.
Organiser Carol Wissettt thanked residents for their donations.
She has since stood down and been replaced by Pat Sly.
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say