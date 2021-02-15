Monday, 15 February 2021

Foot clinic

MONTHLY visits by a foot health practioner has resumed at the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common.

People can book appointments with Keith Jones at a reduced price of £25 at the charity’s new base at the old police station in Lea Road.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 07802 784444. 

