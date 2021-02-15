Foot clinic

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
MONTHLY visits by a foot health practioner has resumed at the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common.
People can book appointments with Keith Jones at a reduced price of £25 at the charity’s new base at the old police station in Lea Road.
For more information or to book an appointment, call 07802 784444.
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say