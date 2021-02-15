Satsuma song success

A PUBLICAN who produced his own version of a Tom Jones classic raised more than £1,200 for charity.

Nick Willson, who runs the Flowing Spring in Playhatch, rewrote the 1968 hit Delilah and called it The Satsuma Christmas Song as he used to be given the fruit at Christmas as a child.

He also put a music video on YouTube and encouraged people to make donations in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. The pub is known for holding singalong events and the satsuma tune is in that spirit with lots of customers joining in with the landlord and his band.

Mr Willson, who runs the pub with his wife Hazel Lucas, sings and plays piano with Steve Lester on guitar and Paul Minchington on double bass.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/singalonganick