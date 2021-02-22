Monday, 22 February 2021

Grants offer

GRANTS to help young people with their education are available from the Polehampton Charity.

It is offering those under-25 help with the cost of equipment, such as laptops.

Residents in hardship or distress are also eligible for grants, for example with funding for specialist equipment for disabled children.

All requests will be treated in confidence.

For more information and to apply, email polehampton.
applications@gmail.com

