Grants offer

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
GRANTS to help young people with their education are available from the Polehampton Charity.
It is offering those under-25 help with the cost of equipment, such as laptops.
Residents in hardship or distress are also eligible for grants, for example with funding for specialist equipment for disabled children.
All requests will be treated in confidence.
For more information and to apply, email polehampton.
applications@gmail.com
22 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say