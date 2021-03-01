Man attempts four-mile run every four hours for two days

A PERSONAL trainer will attempt to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours to raise money for a mental health charity.

Jeremy Johnston, 37, of Hop Gardens, Henley, has completed triathlons and half marathons but says this challenge will be his toughest test yet.

He has already raised more than £1,500 for MIND, a charity which found one in five adults has experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnston, who started his own business six years ago, said: “I’m a big advocate of exercise and the benefits that has on mental health.

“I think it is important for people to discuss things in the open. It is definitely less of a taboo subject now and is something I discuss with clients a lot.

“With the lockdowns over the last 12 months, mental health has been a big focus for everyone, so the charity is more stretched than before.”

He will begin his challenege at noon next Friday.

Mr Johnston, who used to work for Lloyds in London. said: “I think this will be the hardest thing I’ve done by far. Running four miles is not a problem but it is the accumulation over the course of a weekend.

“I have a level of fitness where I could go and do a triathlon tomorrow but this is something else. Getting up when it is pitch black and you’ve had two hours of sleep will be hard.

“I’ve got three or four routes that I will do on rotation. As with most routes around Henley, there will be some parts with some hills and then I have one that is just going along the river.

“I’m not underestimating it and the mental side of it is probably going to be hardest.” The 4x4x48 challenge was founded by American David Goggins, a former US Navy SEAL, last year. People all over the world will be taking part at the same time.

Mr Johnston moved to Henley in 2019 with his wife Kat Barry to started a family and they now have a daughter, Emma, who is 10 months old.

Ms Barry, 37, who is a a strategy manager for a law firm, used to be one of her husband’s clients.

If you would like to support Mr Johnston, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/jeremy-johnston1