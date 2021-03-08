Food appeal

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
Monday, 08 March 2021
FOOD donations are needed to support Benson’s older villagers.
The Millstream Centre and help hub needs pasta, toiletries, washing-up liquid, biscuits and snacks in particualr. Items should be dropped off at the centre.
For more information, email millstreamdaycentre
@btinternet.com
