Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food appeal

FOOD donations are needed to support Benson’s older villagers.

The Millstream Centre and help hub needs pasta, toiletries, washing-up liquid, biscuits and snacks in particualr. Items should be dropped off at the centre.

For more information, email millstreamdaycentre
@btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33