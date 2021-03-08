Monday, 08 March 2021

Books appeal

THE post office in Benson is appealing for donations of puzzles and books.

Theese will be sold to raise money for charities and groups in the village.

You can drop off any books or puzzles in good condition at 12 High Street, Benson.

