Step out for your own good and help others

A CHARITY in Henley that helps people with mental health problems has started a new fundraising campaign.

Riverside Counselling Service has launched Step Out for Riverside in order to promote the health benefits of exercise and raise funds.

The charity, which is based at the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End, currently supports 180 adults and young people across South Oxfordshire every month.

Fundraisers are asked to set their own fitness goals but some ideas include walking 10,000 steps a day, taking family bike rides and trying to run a greater distance each time you exercise.

Hilary Arthur, Riverside’s director and clinical lead, said: “Being outside has huge benefits to our mental health and wellbeing.

“It can improve your mood, reduce feelings of stress or anger and just helps you take time out and feel more relaxed. As spring arrives, we would like to give you that reason for putting on your boots or trainers, opening your front door and getting out in the fresh air.

“Your donation really does make a huge difference to the support we are able to provide. As a small charity, we work hard to ensure that every penny you give will provide those people most in need with the best counselling and highest quality care and support.

“Riverside is committed to providing affordable counselling by ensuring that cost is not a barrier to accessing our service.

“Fees are based on household income and your donation, along with grants and other fundraising, enables us to cover the full cost of running the service.”

The campaign will run throughout March and April and the charity has a dedicated fundraising page, with a current target of £5,000.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3kFUUYD