Man attempts to run 100 miles in 24 hours for charity

A MAN is attempting the biggest challenge of his life by running more than 100 miles in 24 hours.

Estate agent Matt Jackson, 36, is running four marathons this weekend and will be fuelled by 30 bananas, five pizzas, 20 flapjacks, 10 protein bars and gallons of water and energy drinks.

Mr Jackson, of Wootton Road, Henley, will be jogging 96 laps of a 1.75km route.

The former Shiplake College pupil will be raising money for the charity Sport in Mind, which is based at the Rivermead leisure centre in Reading, and has already raised more than £1,300.

The charity uses sport and physical activity to improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.

Mr Jackson said: “This is the biggest challenge of my life and the only guarantee is that it’s going to hurt like hell.

“I reckon I will burn up to 20,000 calories and will probably need a new pair of shoes after it all but it will be worth it to help Sport in Mind continue with the great work that it does.

“I’ve been trying to talk myself out of this one since the idea popped into my head but I guess great personal achievements are not meant to be easy.

“So I’m going to get after this in my usual all or nothing way and hope to raise a bit of cash for charity while I’m at it. Sport in Mind are brilliant. The work they do is proof that living an active lifestyle has a real impact in boosting everyone’s mental wellbeing.”

Mr Jackson will start at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) and will run through the night before hopefully finishing at 10am on Sunday.

“It’s about the equivalent of running from Henley to Birmingham,” he said. “I’ve had a few people promise me they will come and do a few laps to support me on the way, which is fantastic.

“If there is anyone else who would also like to show some support in person and run a few miles with me, then they are also more than welcome. Even though it’s in Henley, there are no hills and the pace will be a slow 7km an hour... I promise.”

Mr Jackson, a director at Briarswood Property, which he runs with friend Iain Duckworth, added: “We all have to look after our mental health, just like our physical health.

“It varies between all of us but I know the power of regular exercise and being active is vital to keeping our mind and bodies healthy, which is why I want to help promote the message and support this charity.

“Mental health is something that touches us all in some way, shape or form, especially over the last year with covid.”

Follow Mr Jackson’s progress on Instagram at @mjlondon

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

matt-jackson2021