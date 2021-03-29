Animals toll

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
THE RSPCA has dealt with 1,065 incidents in Oxfordshire since the start of the first lockdown a year ago.
These were among a total of 253,714 across England and Wales, said the animal charity, whose staff are classed as key workers.
The Oxfordshire incidents included a cat that was shot in the leg in June.
29 March 2021
More News:
Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say