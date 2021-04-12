Charity praise

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
A DAY centre for children with special needs has been commended for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Camp Mohawk in Highfield Lane, Wargrave, was a finalist in the community category of the Berkshire High Sheriff Awards.
The charity’s staff were praised for continuing to provide vital support to special needs children, families and carers.
12 April 2021
